BORON - A Boron man is under arrest following a felony traffic stop; the incident occurred on the night of March 28th at approximately 11:30pm.
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Department, deputies from the East Kern area were dispatched to Boron in order to assist the Mojave area CHP with a felony stop on a warrant suspect. When deputies arrived, they assisted in taking the suspect; later identified as 51-year old James Andrew Floyd of Boron into custody. During a search of his vehicle, law enforcement officials located a large amount of suspected methamphetamine; a follow-up probation search was conducted at his home in the 26000 block of Hampton Road where they located a stolen motorcycle, several firearms, ammunition, additional suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
As a result of the joint-investigation, Floyd was arrested and taken to the Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility where he was booked the the charges of ex-felon in possession of firearms, ex-felon in possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine for sale, tramsportation of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, misdemeanor drug charges and his active felony warrant.
Floyd appeared in a Mojave court room on April 3rd where he was formally charged and is being held in lieu of $102,500; the sheriff is asking anyone with any additional information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-800-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 1-661-322-4040.
