CALIFORNIA CITY – The suspect taken into custody after human remains were uncovered in the backyard of a residence has been identified as Jose Lara.
60-year-old Lara was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail March 25 and is being held on first-degree murder according to court documents.
California City police officers alongside FBI agents, and officials from Kern County’s forensic science division served a search warrant in the 20300 block of 86th St. on March 25.
Police chief Jon Walker said the department received some reliable information that led them to believe a crime had occurred years ago.
According to reports informants told California City police officers that Lara admitted to killing a woman, in detail, who matched the description of Desiree Thompson, who went missing in 2012 but has not been confirmed as the victim found March 25th.
During an interview with police, an informant told officers that Lara said he was at a party Jan 7, 2012.
Lara told the informant that he was assaulted by three individuals who told him he was unwelcomed. Reports say Lara then went home, then returned to the area hoping to catch one of the people who assaulted him.
He then followed two individuals, one who he believed to have been someone who “disrespected” him.
According to documents Lara invited a woman to his house for beers, describing her as “a thick, black or half-black female”, and that he was still very angry and wanted revenge and didn’t care who the target was.
Lara reportedly told the informant that he bashed her head into a mini-fridge and stabbed her to death in his bedroom. Later he says he buried her in the backyard and covered the area with a tarp and piece of plywood. Then he decided to move the body to the desert near Cantil, California and says while he was digging up the body, his dog began to chew on it.
During the police search, police found human remains in the backyard and what appeared to be blood stains on a bedroom floor inside the house.
Lara was arrested that same evening and is expected back in court April 6.
Walker confirmed the tenants currently living in the house were not a part of the investigation.
“This has nothing to do with the occupants of this residence. These people are good people, they just happened to be at a location where we believe a crime occurred several years ago before they ever purchased the property.”
California City police chief Jon Walker also stressed this investigation has nothing to do with Orrin and Orson West, brothers who went missing in 2020.
Sheri Smith, mother of Desiree Thompson spoke with the media saying the police informed her the activity was connected to her daughter’s disappearance in January 2021, when Thompson was 30.
