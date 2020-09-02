BORON – For the second time in the history of Boron, 20 Mule Team Days has been canceled. The Boron Chamber of Commerce decided in early April that due to the COVID-19 virus and state mandated orders by Governor Gavin Newsome that all Boron Chamber of Commerce events would be canceled until further notice. Bo’s Fitness Center annual Reggie’s Run for Kicks has also been canceled this year as well as the Boron Community Queens Pageant.
The Boron Chamber of Commerce has been hosting the annual events since 1949 and this is the second time the event had to be canceled-the first cancellation occurred during the U.S. Pacific Coast Borax mine strike during the 1970’s.
Boron Chamber of Commerce events includes the annual Lighted Christmas Parade and Caroling, Easter Parade and Egg Hunt, 20 Mule Team Days and the Boron Community Thanksgiving Dinner (which we haven’t heard of a cancellation on this event).
The Boron Chamber of Commerce regrets the canceling of this and other events for the 2020 year and hopes to return to normal in 2021; in the meantime, they hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this worldwide pandemic.
