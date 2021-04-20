The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of March according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 8 calls for service.
11th – Missing Person, 21400 block of Brook Drive.
15th – Vehicle Theft, 21400 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
16th – Battery, 21800 block of Verde Street.
19th – Indecent Exposure, 21700 block of Westwood Blvd.
20th – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 22700 block of Jerry Drive.
26th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 20000 block of Cedar Glen Drive.
27th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 22500 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
28th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 21200 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
