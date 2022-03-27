The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
30-year old Shawn Vogel was arrested on Feb. 2nd on Suspicion of Trespass on Closed Lands and Intoxicated in Public.
61-year old Ricky Lance was arrested in San Bernardino County (Barstow CHP) on Feb. 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance.
22-year old Natalee Romero was arrested on Feb. 12th on Suspicion of Evading Peace Officer, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
28-year old James Hall was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 12th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
40-year old Aaron Rodgers was arrested on Feb. 17th on Suspicion of Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Receiving Stolen Property over $200, Possession of Ammunition, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Burglary, Manufacture/Etc Short-Barrel Gun, Manufacture/Import/Sale Large Capacity Magazine, Possess any Assault Weapon and Possession of Machine Gun.
28-year old Jonathan Bartlett was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Feb. 22nd on Suspicion of Vandalism; he was arrested again on Feb. 26th in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Suspicion of Possession of Ammunition.
19-year old Brad Lindsey was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 19th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
25-year old Christopher Riley was arrested on Feb. 24th on Suspicion of Shoplifting.
27-year old Raymond Edwards was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Feb. 26th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
22-year old Louis Martinez was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Feb. 25th on Suspicion of Carrying Concealed Weapon in Vehicle and Object Affixed to Windshield/Side Windows
