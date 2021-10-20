- If you are in bed, stay there, curl up and hold on. Protect your head with a pillow.
- If you are inside, stay indoors until the shaking stops and you are sure it is safe to exit. When it is, use stairs rather than the elevator in case there are aftershocks, power outages or other damage.
- If you are outside, find a clear spot (away from buildings, power lines, trees, streetlights) and drop to the ground. Stay there until the shaking stops.
- If you are in a vehicle, pull over to a clear location and stop. Avoid bridges, overpasses and power lines if possible. Stay inside with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops. Then, drive carefully, avoiding bridges and ramps that may have been damaged.
- If you are in a mountainous area or near unstable slopes or cliffs, be alert for falling rocks and other debris. Landslides are often triggered by earthquakes.
The Great ShakeOut: Practice Drop, Cover and Hold On
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 — The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region strongly urges everyone to participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill on Oct. 21. Join millions of people around the world to practice what to do during an earthquake. Drop. Cover and Hold On!
Los Angeles experiences an average of five earthquakes a year with magnitudes between 3 and 4. There have already been a few this year with the Big One predicted to strike at any time. The U.S. Geological Survey says there is a 31% likelihood of a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Los Angeles in the next couple of decades.
Though, we can’t stop an earthquake; we can prepare. On Thursday morning at 10:21 a.m. practice what you know about how to stay safe -- find a table or sturdy furniture item; take cover; and hold on. Doorways providing protection is a myth.
Join more than 6.9 million Californians (and counting) who will practice earthquake safety this year. Take part in the Great ShakeOut by sharing a photo of yourself doing your best "Drop, Cover and Hold On.” Use the hashtag #ShakeOut and tag @RedCrossLA for a chance to be featured on our channels. Visit shakeout.org to learn more about what you, your family and/or coworkers can do to be safe when an earthquake hits.
During an earthquake, do not try to move around. Drop, cover and hold on. Try to protect your head and torso. If you are sitting at a desk or table, get under it. Otherwise drop wherever you are.
Download the free Red Cross Emergency app for tips on what to do before, during and after earthquakes and other disasters. Get trained in first aid and CPR/AED skills and download the Red Cross First Aid app, so you’ll know what to do if emergency help is delayed.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/la or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA or @CruzRojaLA.
