|Congressman Kevin McCarthy is now accepting applications for his Summer Internship Program.
“I am pleased to offer internships to college-aged students who wish to learn more about Congress and the federal legislative process. Students will gain a unique educational experience and learn firsthand the operations of a congressional office. As a former congressional intern myself, I look forward to welcoming our newest class,” said McCarthy.
The internship program is designed to provide students with an understanding of the core functions of a congressional office, including listening and responding to constituent inquiries, researching legislation, developing public policy, and directly observing the legislative process by working in McCarthy’s Washington and Bakersfield offices and attending committee meetings, hearings, and a variety of lecture series.
About the Summer Internship Program:
Summer Internship applicants must be enrolled in college, at least in their first year of post-secondary studies, with a minimum 3.0 Grade Point Average and possess good writing and computer skills. Preference will be given to residents of California’s 23rd Congressional District (which includes portions of Kern, Tulare, and Los Angeles Counties). However, all applications will be considered. Summer interns are responsible for certain expenses, including airfare, transportation to and from work, and lodging. Interns may be eligible to receive a $2,500 stipend, before taxes, if they are residents of the district and work in both the Bakersfield and Washington offices. The Summer Internship Program generally spans 8 weeks: students who live in the congressional district spend 2 weeks in the Bakersfield office and 6 weeks in the Washington, D.C. offices. For students who live outside of the congressional district, the program is slated to span no more than 6 weeks in the Washington, D.C. offices.
For more information, interested applicants can visit my website here or call the Bakersfield office at (661) 327-3611 or the Washington, D.C. office at (202) 225-2915.
Applications and supporting documents should be emailed to: Robin.Lake-Foster@mail.house.gov.
Applications must be received no later than Friday, March 18, 2022, and applicants are advised to submit their application by email as early as possible.
