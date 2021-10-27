The Leader's Roundtable:
Higher Gas Prices

Join Leader McCarthy Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 pm ET for a live, roundtable discussion with members and guests on higher gas prices, which will skyrocket under the Democrat reconciliation plan. At a time when gas prices are at a seven-year high and President Biden is begging OPEC to increase oil production to help bring down rising costs, Democrats in Congress are pushing policies that will make it more expensive to fill up your tank.
 
Members of Congress:
Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
Rep. Garret Graves (LA-06)
Rep. Yvette Herrell (NM-02)
Rep. Jeff Duncan (SC-03)
Rep. Stephanie Bice (OK-05)
Rep. Pete Stauber (MN-08)
 
Guests:
Erin Graziosi, President of Robinson Oil Corporation (Rotten Robbie)
Dave Noerr, Mayor of the City of Taft, California and President and CEO of Huddleston Crane Service
Scott Daniel, Co-owner and President of Young’s Commercial Transfer
Raye Miller, Mayor of Artesia, New Mexico and Head of Regeneration Energy
Mila Besich, Mayor of the Town of Superior, Arizona
Emmons Yates, President of Jalapeno Corp.

Tune in at republicanleader.gov/live or click the video below.

To watch live coverage, you can tune in today at 12pm PT: republicanleader.gov/live

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.