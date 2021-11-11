The Kern County Board of Supervisors met as scheduled for Tuesday’s November 9, 2021 Board Meeting. Chairman Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. Board meetings have resumed in-person attendance at full capacity seating inside the Board Chamber. For more information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please Click Here
Meeting Highlights
November 9, 2021
Items No. 2 AM session:
o The Board proclaimed November 12, 2021 as International Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) Awareness Day in Kern County in honor of the memory of former
City of Bakersfield
Mayor Harvey Hall.
Item No. 3 AM session:
- The Board proclaimed November 2021 as National Homeless Youth Awareness Month in Kern County.
Item No. 4 PM session:
- The Board proclaimed November and December 2021 as Kern County Cares Canned Food Drive months in Kern County.
- County employees will collect canned food items as well as monetary donations for the Golden Empire Gleaners to distribute 100,000 canned food items throughout the community to local families in need.
Item No. 6 AM session:
- Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan updated the Board on Kern County’s current standing regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, COVID-19 vaccination distribution among residents, CDC guidelines for booster shots, and local COVID-19 case numbers and projections.
- Eligible residents can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Kern County Fairgrounds short-term clinic Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This is a walk-up clinic, and the Pfizer vaccine is being administered.
- Eligible residents are encouraged to make an appointment at www.MyTurn.ca.gov.
- Watch the entire presentation here: https://youtu.be/uwSnzbuWcwE
Item No. 14 AM session:
- The Board voted to adopt Chapter 8.30 to Title 8 of the Kern County Ordinance Code to specify the specific times and locations where it shall be unlawful for a person to camp or place personal effects in public areas.
- This ordinance is not funded by ARPA and is part of a multi-departmental strategic action plan designed to reduce homelessness and mitigate it’s impacts on health, public safety, and quality of life in our community.
Item No. 19 – 20 AM session:
- The Board allocated $400,000 in federal funding to occupational job training in healthcare careers, culinary arts, building industries, auto technician jobs, information technology programs, and automotive and electrician technician programs through the Kern High School District, Bakersfield Adult School, and United Education Institute.
Item No. 24 AM session:
- The Board approved the acceptance of more than $305,000 in grant awards to the Kern County Fire Department for wildland fire prevention projects from CAL fire and California Climate Investment through March of 2024.
Item No. 31 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with Westcare California Inc. to provide case management reentry services to male and female AB 109 clients.
Item No. 32 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with Special Treatment Education and Prevention Service Inc. to provide Driving Under the Influence educational services to AB 109 clients.
Item No. 10 PM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with the City of Wasco to provide more than $314,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for the City of Wasco 16th Street Rehabilitation Improvements Project.
Item No. 44 – 46 PM session:
- The Board approved $10.3 million in agreements for increased wages, hours, and terms and conditions of employment with Kern Law Enforcement Association, Kern County Detention Officers’ Association, and Kern County Probation Managers’ Association through 2024, successfully negotiating raises for Kern County employees represented by these organizations.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for November 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
