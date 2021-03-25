MOJAVE — A Kern County family filed a wrongful death suit against Kern County Sheriff’s Office in federal court on March 17 after a deputy killed a man during an officer-involved shooting in Mojave in October.
The lawsuit was filed by the children of Mickel Lewis, Sr., the man killed by KCSO deputy Jason Ayala on Oct. 3 while he was conducting a traffic stop in Mojave
A news release from the family and their attorney claims Lewis was unarmed and complying with Ayala’s orders to stay back the night of the shooting, and that the autopsy indicated five of six shots hitting Lewis were in the back.
KCSO in October stated that Lewis was charging the deputy following the stop.
A KCSO review board stated Ayala was justified in the shooting. According to the review board, Ayala had a brief conversation with Lewis at the time of the traffic stop. In addition to Lewis, the vehicle was occupied by his Lewis’s girlfriend and her two minor children.
According to KCSO, Lewis soon after left his vehicle, briefly fled on foot before running back to his vehicle at its original stopped location and reached inside his vehicle. KCSO contended that Lewis then charged at the deputy, who proceeded to open fire.
Lewis died at the scene at the scene from his wounds. KCSO said a firearm was later located at the scene.
As part of the review process, KCSO released surveillance footage from a nearby business with a voice-over narrative, claiming Ayala was not wearing a body camera at the time. The video, the family says, never showed Lewis charging.
The lawsuit filed by the Lewis family contends that KCSO did not release original footage of the scene, and that Lewis was unarmed at the time and cooperating with Ayala.
“Ultimately, Lewis returned to his vehicle and Deputy Ayala issued a command. Lewis started to comply with Ayala’s command and started to turn in the direction of Ayala," the news release states. It also adds that Deputy Ayala shot Lewis six times despite showing signs he was surrendering.
“The Sheriff’s Department claims that Mr. Lewis charged at Deputy Ayala requiring him to shoot," Toni Jaramilla, the Lewis family's attorney, said in the news release. "However, we know Ayala’s claim is false because if Mr. Lewis had been charging forward, there would be shots to the front of the torso.”
The lawsuit also claims the family has since been harassed by KCSO deputies, including vehicles circling mourners at the memorial site created by the Lewis family.
KCSO, as part of a settlement agreement with the California Department of Justice, in December agreed to equip all of its deputies body cameras. The cameras are just one part of a reform effort under the settlement.
KCSO is in negotiations with Axon to ensure deputies will be equipped with the body cams starting July 1 as part of the new fiscal year budget, according to KCSO. However, KCSO also noted that not all deputies will have body cams immediately on the start of July 1.
Meanwhile, the Lewis family and their attorneys maintain their claims that KCSO has spun a false narrative regarding Lewis's death.
“When Deputies create false narratives it tells you that they know they’ve killed someone in violation of the law, said civil rights attorney Bernard Alexander in the news release. "There is never a point where Ayala was in life-threatening danger.
Mickel Lewis, Jr., Lewis, Sr.'s son, called for justice.
“No one should have to bury their father because the police are afraid or unable to do their job," he stated said in the news release. "We want justice not only for our family but for all the other families suffering the loss of their loved ones at the hands of law enforcement.”
