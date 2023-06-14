McCarthy Honors Flag Day
 

June 14, 2023 | View Online

Friends,

Today, let us come together to honor Flag Day. On this day in 1777, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States of America, symbolizing our strength, resiliency, and patriotism.
 
Throughout its 246-year history, the American flag has been a beacon of hope to the world, representing our nation’s enduring commitment to freedom and democracy.
 
It also serves as a constant reminder of generations of brave patriots who have carried our flag into combat and made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the liberties and values we maintain to this day.
 
On this Flag Day, may we fight to ensure our flag never ceases to fly, and may God bless the United States of America.

 
Purchasing a Flag
If you would like to purchase an American flag to be flown over the United States Capitol, please contact my Washington office at 202-225-2915 or visit my website here. A certificate accompanies each flag, and flags can be flown on specific dates to celebrate special occasions.
 
 
Flag Etiquette & Care
Section 7 and 8 of the U.S. Flag Code includes the proper display and respect of our flag, that “the flag of the United States should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs” and that “the flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.”
 
Most outdoor flags can be washed in mild detergent and thoroughly rinsed. Indoor and parade flags should be dry-cleaned. Damaged flags can be repaired and utilized as long as the overall dimensions are not noticeably altered. American Legion Posts and local governments often have facilities to dispose of unserviceable flags. Store your flag in a clean, well-ventilated area. You can learn more about caring for an American flag here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.