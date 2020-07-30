BAKERSFIELD – A Lancaster man was acquitted in the Hit and Run, which occurred in Mojave in mid-January; 44-year old Angel Miguel Palacios received the acquittal from a jury on July 22nd when he appeared for the final day of his jury trial. Palacios was on trial for Attempted Murder, Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm/Great Bodily Injury Force – Personal Use, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Hit and Run, Death or Permanent Serious Injury, Hit and Run Resulting in Injury and Vandalism: less than $400.
According to press releases and court documents, Palacios was identified as the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run in the area of K and Shasta Streets in Mojave on the afternoon of Jan. 16th. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a hit and run that left a pedestrian injured. The report stated that the vehicle left the scene and the victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition; investigation into the incident led officers to believe it was intentional and obtained a potential address for the driver in Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted and Palacios was arrested after a traffic stop in Lancaster.
As we reported in the July 9th issue of the Mojave Desert News, Palacios appeared for a Felony Arraignment on Jan. 21st where he was formally charged and the case was moved to a Bakersfield courtroom after he was Held to Answer on Jan 31st. A jury trial started for Palacios on June 29th after several Pre-Preliminary, Preliminary and Readiness Hearings; Palacios has since been released from custody.
