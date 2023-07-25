Many recognize the name EKCRCD (Eastern Kern County Resource Conservation District) from their annual drought tolerant plant – sale, but are still left wondering what is an RCD?
In response to the Dust Bowl that began in 1931, in 1932 RCDs began as the Soil Erosion Service (SES), a temporary program in the Department of the Interior. But the Dust Bowl dragged on, reaching its apex on “Black Sunday,” April 14, 1935, which gave new urgency to the creation of a permanent federal agency dedicated to the prevention and mitigation of soil erosion. In 1935 the Soil Conservation Act was passed, and the Soil Conservation Service (SCS) was created in the Department of Agriculture. In 1939 regular rains returned to the Southern Plains, officially ending the Dust Bowl. However, the economies in areas where the soil had lost its fertility did not fully recover until well into the 1950s.
Over the years the SCS paved the way for local regional offshoots, Soil Conservation Districts, and both the federal and local agencies changed their names to reflect their broadening priorities. No longer focusing only on soil conservation, their mission had expanded to include wildlife and habitat conservation, invasive species mitigation, and air and water quality improvement. In 1977 Congress passed the Soil and Water Conservation Act to reflect this expanded mission: to conserve, protect, and enhance US natural resources for future use. All conservation districts in California became RCDs in 1977; the SCS became the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in 1994.
What has EKCRCD done in the past? In addition to helping farmers gain access to NRCS programs, EKCRCD has obtained grant funding for the following projects: the Sand Canyon Environmental Education Program (SEEP), tree planting at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds, Coordinated Resource Management Planning (CRMP) for Flood Management in the IWV, auto recycling, invasive species removal, conservation-related educational workshops, purchase of California Irrigation Management Information System (CIMIS) equipment (to measure irrigation requirements for Ridgecrest turf; see https://cimis.water.ca.gov/ for instructions on how to retrieve and use data), and creating a library of water-related publications for the IWV (posted on the EKCRCD website, www.ekcrcd.org; see archive button). And of course the annual drought tolerant – plant sale and pre-sale plant talk.
What can EKCRCD do for you? The EKCRCD is bounded by the Pacific Crest, the Inyo and San Bernardino county lines, and the Rosamond Hills to the south. All landowners in the District may access services from the NRCS that includes free conservation planning and, for farmers large and small, carbon farm planning, which is farming to sequester carbon in the soil. The NRCS also has cost-share programs that are available for making conservation enhancements to your land. These may include wildlife/pollinator habitat, windbreaks, hedgerows, high tunnels, compost application, fallowing, conservation reserve, and irrigation-efficiency improvements. The cost-share applications are ranked and chosen on a competitive basis. The NRCS staff in the Lancaster office are Arnelis Crespo [(661) 483-3136], District Conservationist, and Paul Nguyen [661) 483-3135], Soil Conservationist.
The EKCRCD has many free brochures, fliers, and articles to help you with your conservation planning. Some of the materials available are about flood safety tips, planting for wildlife, tree planting, mulching, keeping trees alive in drought, wildlife in our desert, and birds in our desert. To access this information, please email ekcrcd@gmail.com or check out their website, www.ekcrcd.org. You may email EKCRCD at any time with a natural resources question or concern; they might not be able to solve your problem directly but probably can connect you with someone who can help.
The EKCRCD has seed packets for sale that contain a mix of a mix of native annuals and perennials. Right now they are for sale on their website, www.ekcrcd.org, in small lots of 1, 2, and 5 packets. Remember, fall (October, November) is the best time to plant!
The EKCRCD fall drought tolerant – plant sale and pre-sale talk are coming up. The pre-sale talk has been scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the Coso Room of the Maturango Museum (101 W. Las Flores Ave., Ridgecrest). Emma Lynch, BLM Natural Resource Specialist, will again present the talk. The plant sale will follow on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds.
What can you do for your RCD? The EKCRCD has a board vacancy. The 5-member board of directors is all volunteer and meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6 PM or noon. Check the EKCRCD website for the most current agenda and meeting date, time, location, and remote attendance options. Meetings last 1-2 hours. If you are interested in applying to the board of directors, please send a letter of interest, which states that you are a landowner (or agent of a landowner) in the district, reside in the district, and are registered to vote, and which also describes your experience and/or interest in resource conservation. Please send the letter to ekcrcd@gmail.com or EKCRCD, 300 S. Richmond. Rd., Ridgecrest, CA.
Not interested in becoming a director? Then you may become an associate director. The application is the same as for a director, but associate directors cannot vote and need not own land in the district. However, associate directors must still reside in the district. Associate directors can sit on committees and assist and make recommendations to the board.
EKCRCD hopes to see you at the pre-sale plant talk on August 26 and plant sale on October 28!
