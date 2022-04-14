CALIFORNIA CITY — The East Kern Health District board of directors met April 5th for their regular meeting, going over staff reports, board member duties and expectations of the board during their term.
For community updates, there is an upcoming vaccine clinic in Mojave, scheduled for April 25th at the Mojave Jr/Sr High School Gymnasium. The clinic will offer 1st, 2nd and booster shots of Pfizer & Moderna vaccines, and a TDAP vaccine that protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.
California City will also have its own clinics offering the same vaccines at 9736 Redwood Blvd from 1pm – 4pm on April 14. And May 6.
Information for Social Safety Net Resources will also be available for those suffering from the impact of COVID or may be experiencing food or housing insecurity. In addition, The Children’s Center of Antelope Valley will support by providing resources bags and books to kids of all ages.
Those interested can check out flyers on the EKHD website, for more information.
Kern County Public Works hosts monthly Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Events throughout the county. Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge during these one-day collection events. Cal City’s next HHW is scheduled for April 23 from 9am – 1pm at 22636 Airport Way. Mojave’s next event is scheduled for the first Saturday in May.
An update was also provided through email from the CCFD’s fire captain David Orr on new ultrasound equipment the department received through a donation from the EKHD.
“California City Fire Department Paramedics recently completed a comprehensive ultrasound training course by taught by Emergency Room Physicians from the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC). The Butterfly iQ Ultrasound devices have been deployed in the field for approximately 2 months. The Butterfly iQ Ultrasound is handheld and utilizes a smartphone or tablet to show ultrasound images, including different ultrasound operating modes, and state-of-the-art "Needle Viz" technology that provides enhanced needle insertion capabilities.
Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS), will be an invaluable tool for our Paramedics to add to their toolbox. Ultrasound imaging will be used to identify possible internal bleeding, pneumothorax (collapsed lung), assist in difficult intravenous cannulation, and help drive decision making in resuscitation / cardiac standstill events. For critical patients, the ability to identify potential life threats with ultrasound imaging in the field can quite literally save lives. Identifying these life threats can reduce the amount of time it takes for a patient to receive lifesaving medical treatment modalities and definitive care.
The California City Fire Department teamed up with the Eastern Kern Health Care District, Kern County Emergency Medical Services, the California State Emergency Medical Service, and the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center to bring ultrasound technology to the citizens of California City as a trail study, providing ultrasound imagery in the prehospital setting.
All this was made possible from a generous grant donation provided by the East Kern Health Care District who donated Four Butterfly IQ Ultrasound devices to the department. Fire Captain David Orr who also our EMS Captain, is overseeing the deployment of the ultrasounds in the field. Captain Orr has already witnessed how the units provided paramedics the ability to make rapid and definitive patient care decisions. According to emergency room physicians, the Butterfly IQ has the same capabilities as the large emergency room ultrasound units which must be moved on wheeled carts.
As Fire Chief, it is exciting to see what was once a huge piece of machinery, can now be easily carried as a pocket sized device. This greatly increases our service to the community and will it help decrease the loss of life due to the things that were hidden from us before having field ultrasounds.
This study is one of many stepping stones that will help pave the path to Community Paramedicine which help to decrease emergency room crowding and give our citizens better overall healthcare. One of the units has been assigned to our wild-land firefighting division which will be used by CCFD line paramedic deployments during large statewide wild-land fires. Often our wild-land firefighters work in remote areas far from hospitals and our ability to support them during these highly dangerous incidents will he highly beneficial. It's a very exciting time.”
The next regular meeting for the EKHD will be May 3, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.