The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
38-year old Richard Ramirez was arrested on April 2nd on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
67-year old Emilio H. Pino was arrested on April 2nd on Suspicion of Drive w/out License and Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage.
31-year old Brinesha Coleman was arrested on April 4th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Disturbing the Peace by Fighting and Intoxicated in Public.
31-year old Johnny Granados was arrested on April 5th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
48-year old Richard Bryan Firth was arrested on April 7th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
23-year old Marcus Carey was arrested on April 9th on Suspicion of Petty Theft, Vandalism: $5,000 to $50,000 and Burglary.
46-year old Jose Hernandez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on April 13th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
26-year old Jarvis Williams was arrested on April 25th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Threats of Violence.
26-year old Patrick Delozier was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on April 27th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
40-year old Alfonso Luis Olivares was arrested on April 29th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
