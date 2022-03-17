The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s March 15, 2022, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click HERE
Meeting Highlights
March 15, 2022
 
Item No. 2 AM session: 
The Board proclaimed March 2022 as American Red Cross Month in Kern County. 
 
Item No. 3 AM session: 
The Board proclaimed March 28 – April 1, 2022, as Adult Education Week in Kern County. 
 
Item No. 4 AM session: 
The Board proclaimed March 20 – 26, 2022, as National Surveyors’ Week in Kern County. 
 
Item No. 8 AM session: 
Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan updated the Board on Kern County’s current standing regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, local case rates, and COVID-19 vaccination distribution among residents.  
Eligible residents who want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 can make an appointment at www.MyTurn.ca.gov. 
Watch Ms. Carrigan’s entire presentation here: https://youtu.be/ZAd7Ln26lcs 
Supervisor Mike Maggard announced the Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be donating protective vests to the Ukraine to aid in the safety of Ukrainians throughout this challenging time.
 
Item No. 17 – 18 AM session: 
The Board approved agreements with Clinica Sierra Vista and College Community Services for outpatient substance use treatment services for Kern County adults in Lamont, Lake Isabella, Mojave, Ridgecrest, Taft, and Wasco
 
Item No. 24 AM session: 
The Kern County Administrative Office provided a budget development report for Fiscal Year 2022-2033, including a proposed General Fund contribution guideline with the primary objective of maintaining status quo budgets for departments to the extent possible, while funding cost increases and additional state mandated costs. 
Read the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Budget Development Report and Proposed Net General Fund Contribution Guideline here.  
 
Item No. 27 AM session: 
The Board approved an agreement with La Cooperative Campesina de California for a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Rapid Response program through June of 2022. 
 
Item No. 28 AM session: 
The Board approved an agreement with Foundation for California Community Colleges for the provision of third-party human resources and payroll services to provide paid work experience for Reentry Employment Success Transitional Jobs participants through March of 2023. 
 
Item No. 32 AM session: 
The Kern County Department of Human Services reported to the Board the results of the 2021 Kern County Cares Canned Food Drive benefiting the Golden Empire Gleaners. 
Employees across 22 County departments raised a total of $24,331.64 and collected 69,673 pounds of food for a collective total of 118,336 pounds of food. 
 
Item No. 34 AM session: 
The Board approved an agreement with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) for the Housing for Harvest expanded program to extend from December of 2021 through April 30 of 2022. 
 
Item No. 39 – 40 AM session: 
The Board approved retroactive agreements with RightSourcing, Inc. to add additional staff to assist with patient care during the COVID-19 surge at Mercy Hospital and Mercy Southwest Hospital and the Kern County Hospital Authority.
 
Item No. 10 PM session: 
The Board held a public hearing and took action to approve the County of Kern Fiscal Year 2021 – 2022 Annual Action Plan for Community Development Programs to create the Rexland Acres Community Sidewalk Improvements Project, which invests $900,000 in federal grant funding to provide needed upgrades to raise quality of life for residents in this underserved area of Kern County. 
 
Item No. 11 PM session: 
The Board held a public hearing and took action to approve a proposed amendment to the County of Kern Fiscal Year 2019 – 2020 Annual Action Plan for Community Development Program Emergency Solutions Grants to reallocate more than $40,000 in unused funds to Women's Center High Desert, Inc. for rapid re-housing assistance. 
 
Item No. 24 PM session: 
The Board approved revisions to the County Administrative Policy and Procedures Manual, Chapter 1 - Human Resources to require an introductory Lean Six Sigma course for newly hired employees. 
This addition will aid Kern County’s workforce in establishing a countywide culture of a fact-based, data-driven philosophy of process improvement methods to pave the way for operational excellence by providing our organization with a clear path to achieving its mission as fast and efficiently as possible.
 
Item No. 26 PM session: 
The Board approved a $2,500 contribution to Chabad of Bakersfield for the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial.
 
Item No. 29 PM session: 
The Board approved a resolution requesting suspension of State limitations on oil and gas permitting and extraction to allow local producers to ease supply disruptions. 
 
Item No. 30 PM session: 
The Board adopted a position in support of AB 1599 (Kiley et al.) Proposition 47 repeal, which would repeal the impacts of the voter-approved Proposition 47, known as the "Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act," which made various changes relating to theft and drugs crimes to reclassify some from felonies to misdemeanors and to reduce jail sentences for those convicted and already serving their sentences. AB 1599 would repeal Prop 47 and most of its impacts on the criminal justice system.
 
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for March 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. 
 
 
Information Provided By: Ally Soper
Chief Communications Officer Kern County Administrative Office

