DATE: October 12, 2022
The Kern County Library offers local adults scholarships to earn diploma through
Career Online High School!
 
Kern County Library is providing scholarships to adults in Kern County to earn a private high school diploma online and gain career skills. 
 
Through a partnership with Career Online High School (COHS), the Kern County Library supports adults with earning their high school diploma and a career certificate. The library grants scholarships as part of their adult education programming. The fully online high school program provides a 24/7 online classroom, personal academic coaches, and real-world career training.
 
“Libraries offer a safe, supportive environment to foster learning and community. Our online education program for adults is a natural extension of library services that empower adults to learn and grow,” said District Superintendent Dr. Howard Liebman. “COHS students receive support from Kern County Library staff as well as from our academic coaches. Together, they help students achieve their goals.”
 
In addition to an accredited diploma, COHS students graduate with a certificate in their chosen career path, plus a resume, cover letter, and other tools to start or advance their careers.
 
According to the 2020 US Census Bureau report, there are more than 74,000 adults over the age of 25 in Kern County who lack a high school diploma, making it difficult to apply to college or advance in a career. “Seventy-six percent of our graduates pursue or plan to pursue post-secondary education including community colleges, vocational schools, and bachelor’s degree programs,” said Dr. Liebman.
 
As a fully online program accredited by Cognia/SACS/NCA/NWAC, COHS has partnered with more than 1,800 library locations across the country.
 
To learn more about the program, including how to enroll and available scholarship opportunities, visit kerncountylibrary.org or ca.careeronlinehs.org
 
