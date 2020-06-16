The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
41-year old Kenneth Adams was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on May 1st on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended.
35-year old Sharika Mooris was arrested on May 2nd on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Burglary and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
20-year old Hector Ortiz was arrested on May 2nd on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance and Intoxicated in Public.
27-year old Raenicha Hoskins was arrested on May 2nd on Suspicion of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Burglary.
41-year old Enrique Acevedo was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on May 4th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm; he was arrested again on May 19th on Suspicion of Grand Theft Auto (GTA).
29-year old Juan Sandoval was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 2nd on Suspicion of Unregistered California Base Vehicle, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Drive While License Restricted for Drunk Driving and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
40-year old Jared Kierstead was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on May 8th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
20-year old Hector Ortiz was arrested on May 9th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
35-year old Kevnin J. Small was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury.
22-year old Anthony Cordova was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 13th on Suspicion of Battery.
28-year old Nathan Alvord was arrested on May 17th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
29-year old William Major was arrested on May 16th on Suspicion of Sexual Battery w/Restraint, Indecent Exposure, Assault to Commit Mayhem/Rape/Etc and Touching Intimate Part of Another Person Against Victim’s Will.
57-year old Eddie Clark was arrested on May 16th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
37-year old Rafe Hall was arrested on May 21st on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Burglary during State of Emergency – Looting; he was arrested again on May 22nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property and Shoplifting.
50-year old Kenneth Huddleston was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on May 22nd on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
35-year old Raymond Randolph was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on May 22nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
20-year old Richard Victoria was arrested on May 23rd on Suspicion of Forcible Lewd Acts upon Child, Sale or Distribution of Obscene Matter depicting Person under 18, Use Minor under 16 years for Obscene Matter, Engage in Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 or More Years and Oral Copulation/Sexual Penetration w/Child 10 Years or Younger.
21-year old Christopher Melendez was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 24th on Suspicion of Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage.
45-year old Francisco J. Gonzalez was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 24th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
Ashley Delores Benson was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on May 28th on Suspicion of Kidnapping for Ransom.
24-year old Veronica M. Cuahutencos was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 30th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
