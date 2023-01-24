TRONA - A Trona mom of 2 kids was arrested after a fire broke out inside her home; the incident occurred on Jan. 16th just after 5:30pm in the 13400 block of Athol Street.
According to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's press release, a call came into the dispatch center for 2 juveniles who were not breathing. When deputies arrived, they found a 2-year old (identified as Catalena Fusaro) and her 11-month old brother outside the home. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and attempted to revive the 2-year old who was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later; the 11-month old was transported to a trauma center and is listed in critical condition.
After the fire was extinguished, deputies from the Specialized Investigations Division Homicide Detail began an investigation into what caused the blaze and determined that the children were left home alone by their mother who was later identified as 26-year old Nikia Rain Magby of Trona; the investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available.
Magby was arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center and booked on the charges of Murder and Child Abuse causing Great Bodily Injury.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information into the cause of this incident to contact: Detective Michael Roth or Sgt. Justin Giles at 1-909-890-4904; you can also contact them at www.wetip.com or 1-800-78CRIME and refer to case DR#292300013/H#2023-010.
