The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
3rd – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21500 block of Circle Drive.
5th - Vehicle Theft, 21600 block of Brook Drive.
6th – Vehicle Theft, 21200 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
7th - Battery on Person, 20800 block of Santa Lucia Street and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 20800 block of Santa Lucia Street
8th – Missing Person, 20400 block of Oakdale Lane and Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 16300 block of Harris Road.
9th – Trespassing, 20200 block of Park Road.
11 – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 20800 block of Santa Lucia Street.
12th - Grand Theft: Money/Property/Labor over $950, 22000 block of Buena Vista Street.
13th – Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 14500 block of Tehachapi Road.
14th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21600 block of Brook Drive, Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 20200 block of Mini Court and Disorderly Conduct: Intox. Drug w/Alcohol, 22700 block of Westwood Blvd.
15th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21500 block of Golden Hills Blvd, Battery on Person, 21300 block of Golden Hills Blvd and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 21500 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
16th – Missing Person, 21400 block of Silver Drive.
17th - Burglary: 1st Degree, 21800 block of San Gabriel Drive.
18th - Trespass: Injure Property, 20000 block of Dennison Road and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 21400 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
19th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21300 block of Santa Maria Drive.
20th – 2 calls for Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20400 block of Brian Way.
22nd - Battery on Person, 22700 block of Jerry Drive
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.