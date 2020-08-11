ROSAMOND - Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Rosamond man on Monday, Aug. 10, after responding to a trespassing call at a vacant house in the 2200 block of Thistle Street, according to a news release.
Deputies received the call at around 10:21 p.m. Upon arrival, they spoke with a suspicious person they later identified as Hugo Cruz. Cruz was located in a vehicle parked near the vacant house.
During a search of Cruz' vehicle, the deputies discovered a loaded firearm. According to KCSO, Cruz is a convicted felon and cannot possess firearms under California law.
A search of Cruz' nearby home revealed five additional firearms, one of them reported stole. Several others have been inscribed with serial numbers, which KCSO called "ghost guns." Deputies also located body armor, high capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Deputies arrested Cruz and booked into the Kern County Jail in Mojave on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and of ammunition, carrying a firearm in public, carrying stolen loaded firearms and being
