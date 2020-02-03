Congressman McCarthy to Hold U.S. Service Academy Forum

THIS Saturday, February 8, 2020, Congressman Kevin McCarthy will hold a forum in Bakersfield for students from the 23rd Congressional District who are interested in attending a U.S. Service Academy. Congressman McCarthy released the following statement:
“Our nation’s Service Academies offer young scholars some of the best educational opportunities in the country, while also equipping them with invaluable leadership skills. Each year, students from our congressional district make our community proud when they apply and earn a coveted spot at one of these prestigious institutions. For any student who is interested in learning more about life within the various branches of the military, I encourage you to attend our forum.”
Congressman McCarthy and Service Academy Liaison Officers will give a presentation about the congressional nomination process.
Academy Liaison Officers from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy will provide information on life at an academy. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy offers appointments solely on the basis of a nationwide merit-based competition, and a congressional nomination is not required.
DATE: Saturday, February 8, 2020
TIME: 11:00 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
ADDRESS:
Kern County Board of Supervisors' Chambers
1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301
