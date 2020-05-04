A special council meeting to "discuss, take public testimony and adopt" a resolution adopting a revised Master Fee schedule and a new business item regarding lifting restrictions due to COVID-19 are the only items on the agenda. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday and streamed online from the city's website:
In order to minimize the spread of the COVID 19 virus, the City offers two options:
1. You may observe the City Council meetings live on the City of California City website at www.californiacity-ca.gov To view from the website, select the Video Feed link on the home page. You will also have the ability to make comments via “Ecomment” on the live feed. The Ecomment instruction guide can be found on the front page of the city’s website.
2. If you wish to make comments via our conference call-in number, please email, cityclerk@californiacity-ca.gov ,BY 5pm, to advise that you will be calling in. Call-in information:
Conference Call-In Number: 800-719-7514 Conference Code: 114803
