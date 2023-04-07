BORON - The Twenty Mule Team Museum will be sponsoring a flea market on Saturday, April 15th from 9am - 1pm. The flea market will take place along the fenced area of the museum on Twenty Mule Team Road in downtown Boron; vendors are asked to make a $20 donation to the museum for vendor space and any food/drink items sold must have a temporary vendors food permit; permit must be displayed so the public can see it. All vendor participating in the event must have their space donation in on or before April 14th at 4pm.
Vendor items will include; homemade crafts, toys, scentsy items and so much more; vendors are also asked to have their space set up no later than 8:45am on the morning of the event.
For more information or to sign up for a vendor space, contact Debi Hernandez at 1-760-762-5810 Thursday or Friday from 10am - 4pm.
