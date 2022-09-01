EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of September 6 – September 9, 2022.
There will be no work on the state highway system due to the Labor Day holiday.
Eastern Kern County
· Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14 between the towns of Rosamond and Mojave, work has paused on the inside southbound lane. Crews are scheduled to resume work on Monday, September 12. All other lanes and ramps through the project area are open. The speed limit through the construction zone remains 55 miles per hour.
· Walker Pass Guardrail Repair – On State Route 178 W at the Walker Pass summit about one mile east of Walker Pass Campground, crews will repair guardrail on Thursday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 15-minute delays.
Mono County
· Smoky Bear Flat Thin Blanket – On the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 395 from the junction with State Route 203 to 1.2 miles north of Glass Creek Road, crews will place a thin blanket asphalt overlay and repair structural sections of the highway Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. One lane will be open at all times. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour through the construction zone.
· 2022 Mammoth Gran Fondo – The 2022 Mammoth Gran Fondo bicycle race will take place on Saturday, September 10 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, beginning and ending at The Village in the town of Mammoth Lakes. The following three highways in Mono County will be affected:
o State Route 203 from The Village to the junction with U.S. Highway 395.
o U.S. Highway 395 from Benton Crossing Road to the junction with State Route 120 E.
§ The northbound off-ramp at the junction with State Route 203 will be temporarily closed.
o State Route 120 E will be closed from the junction with U.S. Highway 395 to Benton Crossing Road from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.
The CHP will perform rolling traffic breaks along State Route 203 and U.S. Highway 395 as cyclists progress through the route. There will be no altered speed limits during the event, but TMS boards will be in place to advise drivers of the race.
· Tioga Pass Run – The 2022 Tioga Pass Run will begin in the town of Lee Vining on Sunday, September 11 on two Mono County highways from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm:
o U.S. Highway 395 from Utility Road to the junction with State Route 120 W.
o State Route 120 W from the junction with U.S. Highway 395 to the eastern gate of Yosemite National Park.
Runners will be on the shoulders of the route. There will be no lane closures or altered speed limits for drivers. TMS boards will be in place to advise drivers of the foot race.
· State Route 182 Thin Blanket – On State Route 182 from Masonic Road to the Nevada State Line north of Bridgeport, crews will place a thin blanket asphalt overlay and repair structural sections of the highway Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control with a pilot car, and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Mono County
· North Sherwin Shoulders – On U.S. Highway 395 from 2.4 miles south of Lower Rock Creek Road to 0.3 miles north of Lower Rock Creek Road, crews have nearly finished paving the wider shoulders throughout the project. Retaining walls throughout the project are complete and have been backfilled with dirt. Crews have shifted their focus to drainage systems and erosion control. Traffic is confined to the innermost lanes by K-Rail and delineators until further notice. There is a bicycle detour on Lower Rock Creek Road. The speed limit is 55 miles per hour through the work zone. For more information about this project, watch this Caltrans District 9 NewsDash on YouTube at https://youtu.be/lGzLQy56KEg.
Inyo County
· Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. Highway 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to allow trucks access to deliver material Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
· Cactus Flats Utility Work – On U.S. Highway 395 from 0.5 miles south of Cactus Flats Road to Cactus Flats Road just south of Olancha, there will be utility work Tuesday through Thursday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
The Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project is funded by SB 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
Follow us for the latest information on Facebook (Caltrans District 9) and Twitter (@Caltrans9) or email us at D9Publicinfo@dot.ca.gov. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
