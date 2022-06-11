The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
25-year old Albert Rodriguez was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 28th on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Drive w/out License and Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility.
39-year old May Winters was arrested on April 29th on Suspicion of Failure to Appear on Felony Charge.
35-year old Andrew Arietta was arrested on May 1st on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
39-year old Lonell Veloz was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on May 4th on Suspicion of Disobey Court Domestic Relations Court Order.
According to court records, 28-year old Juanita Delgado Jauregui appeared on May 6th for a continued Readiness Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury – Force - Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12) and Willful Cruelty to Child which was continued again until July 15th; Jauregui remains free on $50,000 bail.
According to court records, 25-year old Albert Rodriguez was scheduled to appear on May 10th for Sentencing on the charge of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12); he pled No Contest to the charge on March 25th; he was also scheduled to appear for a Hearing on Held Bench Warrant which was held on May 12th and a continued Pre-Trial Conference and a Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing Date on May 17th on the charges of Battery on Person (pled No Contest on March 9, 2021), Accessory (pled No Contest on March 9, 2021), Drive w/out License and Fail to Dim within 500 Feet of Approaching Vehicle.
39-year old Lonell Veloz was arrested in San Bernardino County (Monclair Police) on May 4th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
49-year old Philip G. Fehlman was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on May 6th on Suspicion of Evasion: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
According to court records, 36-year old Isaac Joaquin Chavez appeared on May 18th for a Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Carry Loaded Firearm w/out Registration (dismissed), Poss./Manufact./Sell Dangerous Weapon/Short-Barreled Rifle/Shotgun (pled No Contest), Manufacture/Sale/Possess/Etc Large Capacity Magazine (dismissed), Carrying a Loaded Firearm (pled No Contest) and Offensive Words in Public Place (pled Guilty); he was sentenced to 17 days in jail w/17 days credit, fined $425 and place on Summary Probation for 1 year. Chavez has since been released from custody.
According to court records, 57-year old Christopher Lee Hurtz was scheduled to appear on May 17th for a Felony Arraignment on the charges of 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess and Assault Rifle and Undetectable Firearm: Manufacture, Import, Sale, Supply or Possess.
36-year old Christopher Bolin was arrested on May 24th on Suspicion of Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm and Threats of Violence.
According to court records, 35-year old Ronalee Stanberry was scheduled to appear on May 25th for a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Arraignment on the charges of Looting by Petty Theft, Petty Theft, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, (***USE HS11377(A)>MISD.2020***) Possess Controlled Substance and Vandalism: $400 or More.
