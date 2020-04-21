Palmdale Regional Medical Center is Open for Medical Emergencies, Including Support for Heart and Stroke Procedures
PALMDALE, CA, April 8, 2020 – Palmdale Regional Medical Center wants to remind the community that our Emergency Department is open for medical emergencies, including support for heart and brain procedures, relating to heart attacks, stroke and more.
At this time, when home isolation is often encouraged, we want to remind you this is not the same as medical isolation. If you are having symptoms that could possibly be an indicator of a medical emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, trouble lifting your arms and weakness, please visit your nearest Emergency Department. Please remember that your Emergency Departments are prepared and available to evaluate you safely 24/7. Unfortunately, we have begun to see patients that have waited too long to come to the Emergency Department for their life-threatening conditions, due to an understandable fear of being exposed to COVID-19. We would like to stress to you that prolonged medical isolation for concerning symptoms may have detrimental effects on your health and we encourage you to seek immediate medical care in these situations.
We have a special process for protecting our patients during medical emergencies and want to reassure the community that these procedures are in place at Palmdale Regional Medical Center. To find out the signs and symptoms of a stroke, please visit: https://www.palmdaleregional.com/services/stroke-care. For the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, please visit: https://www.palmdaleregional.com/services/cardiology/certified-stemi-treatment-center
If you are having mild respiratory symptoms or flu-like illness, it is best to stay home and manage your symptoms in consultation with your primary care provider. This helps to protect you, your family, and the patients in the Emergency Department. However, should your symptoms worsen, or you have an injury, our Emergency Department is here for you.
Richard Allen, CEO for Palmdale Regional Medical Center says, “Thank you for being our partners in the community and letting our Emergency Department continue to serve you during your time of need. We are here to make a positive difference in your lives.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented time among our communities and in our healthcare system. It has led to extreme yet critical measures, such as social distancing and Safer-At-Home, in the hopes of keeping as many people safe and healthy as possible.
About Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Opened in 2010, Palmdale Regional Medical Center is a 184-bed, acute care hospital located in Palmdale, CA. One of Southern California’s newest hospitals and featuring all private patient rooms, Palmdale Regional provides high-quality, award-winning patient care to residents and visitors of the Antelope Valley and surrounding areas. Palmdale Regional is active in the community and regularly participates with the Antelope Valley Board of Trade, Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance, and other civic and governmental groups. Palmdale Regional believes in "Community Service Excellence" and supports nonprofit agencies such as the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association and other healthcare related organizations.
For more information, please visit www.palmdaleregional.com and find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
