BAKERSFIELD – A California City man was sentenced to 4-years in prison when he appeared in court on March 25th; 41-year old Robert Dean Neice pled No Contest to the charge of Reckless Evading Peace Officer - (eff. 4/12) on Jan. 15th of this year.
As we first reported in July 2019; police arrested Neice after he led officers on a high speed chase from California City to Kramer Junction in San Bernardino County. According to a press released dated June 17, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m. California City Police officers responded to a report of a man hitting a woman in the Aspen Mall. When officers arrived, Neice fled in a Green Suburban on California City Blvd heading towards Highway 58. According to police reports, speeds reached 100 MPH along eastbound highway 58; Neice ultimately pulled into the Pilot Travel Center in Kramer Junction where he surrendered and was arrested without incident. Luckily, no one was injured in the chase.
Neice appeared for a Felony Arraignment on June 19, 2019 and after a Pre-Preliminary and Preliminary Hearing, the case was moved to Bakersfield where Neice appeared for another Felony Arraignment on July 11, 2019. A Motion for Release of Exhibits, Set Aside Information – PC 995, Motion for Discovery – Pitchness and Readiness Hearings were heard from August 5, 2019 through January 15, 2021 where he finally pled No Contest. Neice was on out on $30,000 bail when he was arrested again on Sept. 28, 2020 on Suspicion of Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance (dismissed on Jan. 15, 2021).
Neice received a sentence of 4 years in the custody of the California Department of Corrections with 388 days credit for time served, fined a total of $370 and will most likely be on parole when he’s released from prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.