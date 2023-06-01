McCarthy Congratulates Kern County Recipients of California’s 20th Congressional District Merit Awards

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Representative of California’s 20th Congressional District and Speaker of the House, congratulated the recipients of the 20th Congressional District of California 2023 Merit Award and Inspirational High School Educator Award for Kern County.
 
McCarthy released the following statement:
 
“I want to congratulate our bright, young students who have demonstrated success in the classroom and who remind us that the future is in good hands. I am also pleased to recognize our wise educators who, each and every day, encourage their students to strive for excellence. The commitment to academics by both our students and teachers is inspiring, and it is an honor to recognize their hard work and dedication."

2023 Merit Award Recipients for Kern County:
 

  • Miss Hannah Ward – Bakersfield Christian High School
  • Miss Emma Adams – Bakersfield High School
  • Miss Zoe Stanford – Sherman E. Burroughs High School
  • Miss Vaishvi Joshi – Centennial High School
  • Mr. Owen Cacal – Desert High School
  • Mr. Ethan Losa – Frontier High School
  • Miss Ella Shaw – Garces Memorial High School
  • Miss Emily Lizarraga – Independence High School
  • Miss Kasey Lassen – Kern Valley High School
  • Mr. Aiden Young – Liberty High School
  • Miss Yadira Garcia – Maricopa High School
  • Miss Melissa Lopez – Mojave Junior-Senior High School
  • Miss Kaylee Tripp – North High School
  • Mr. Lane Smith – Rosamond High Early College Campus
  • Miss Lauren George – Stockdale High School
  • Miss Maycie Barrett – Taft Union High School
  • Miss Gabriela Gutierrez – Tehachapi High School
 

2023 Inspirational High School Educator Award Recipients for Kern County:

 
  • Mrs. Rachel Welch – Bakersfield Christian High School
  • Mr. Ryker Solano – Bakersfield High School
  • Mr. David Vigneault – Sherman E. Burroughs High School
  • Mrs. Marlana Orr – Centennial High School
  • Ms. Valarie Truehill – Desert High School
  • Mr. Jeff Reller – Frontier High School
  • Mrs. Jennifer Kloock – Garces Memorial High School
  • Mr. Cameron Ford – Independence High School
  • Mrs. Erin Woodward – Kern Valley High School
  • Mr. Andy Hicks – Liberty High School
  • Ms. Mersades Cruz – Maricopa High School
  • Mrs. Erika Chavez Simmons – Mojave Junior-Senior High School
  • Mrs. Natalie Schuessler – North High School
  • Ms. Mari Cox – Rosamond High Early College Campus
  • Ms. Gabriela Scully – Stockdale High School
  • Mrs. Sarah Long – Taft Union High School
  • Ms. Heidi Skeels – Tehachapi High School
 
Background on the awards process:
Awards were presented to students, nominated by their principal, who have demonstrated academic excellence, community service, involvement in extracurricular activities, and leadership skills. Awards were also presented to educators who were recognized by Merit Award nominees as their most inspirational academic influence during their high school careers.

