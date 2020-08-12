BAKERSFIELD - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a jail inmate as a possible suicide, according to sheriff's report.
Michael Shinsky, 34, was was involved in a July 29 incident while in jail. He was later pronounced dead by the coroner's office.
Shinksy was arrested on July 25 as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man found dead at 15th Street home in Mojave. He was still in custody and charged with murder of the deceased.
While the death is being investigated as a suicide, the autopsy report was not yet complete, according to KCSO.
