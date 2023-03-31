 California city Police Officer Michael Kelakios was nominated for the Everyday Hero Award, by Chief of Police Jesse Hightower. In January 2023 , Officer Kelakios was dispatched for a wellness check to elderly couple. He made contact with the couple an determined they were okay. He inquired as to why they were not answering calls, he took it upon himself to troubleshoot the couple’s landline. He determined that he phone itself was broken, He then went to local store and bought the couple a new phone, installed and checked to make sure it was working properly. This act of kindness went above and beyond and shoes his dedication to the oath protect and serve. Assemblymember Tom Lackey’s Office presented Officer Kelakios with the Every Day Hero award  March 23rd 2023.

