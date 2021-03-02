Cal City Lions Club speaker contest deadline on March 10
MDN staff report
Distance learning and online learning have been a constant for California City high school students since the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close nearly a year ago.
Now local students will have an opportunity to vocalize the pros and cons distance learning has created via the Lions Club Student Speaker Contest.
According to the California City Lions Club, all contests with in the district will be done digitally this year. California City and other clubs will host the first contests on March 15.
“We’re going to attempt to hear from the high school students exactly how [distance learning] has affected their educational process,” said Lions Club member Carolinda Fleming during a Feb. 25 California City Chamber virtual meeting. “They’re forced to have only online and distance learning instruction. We all know the challenges throughout the state and country this has provided.”
Fleming added that an upside “is that there are a lot of kids who are gravitating toward distance learning and they have a problem.”
“It’s the other students we need to make sure don’t fall by the wayside,” Fleming said.
Winners at the club level will receive a cash prize and depending on their success at higher levels, scholarships from the zone, region and district levels.
Students who want to participate must email Fleming by March 10 at carolindafleming@gmail.com. Eligible students must be in grades 9 through 12, including foreign exchange students, and must be under 21 years old.
According to Fleming, high school students who live in Mojave or Boron may also participate. The Boron and Mojave Lions Clubs confirmed Feb. 25 that they would not be participating in this year’s Student Speaker Contest.
The contest will be conducted live online, according to the Lions Club Multi-District 4. No pre-recorded presentations will be accepted. The presenters must deliver their speeches in English; non-English information must follow the English translation.
Club level winners will move on to Lions Club “zone area” level contests, then the region level, followed by district and area levels. A multi-district finale will follow.
According to the California City Lions Club, club level winners will receive a $100 prize and move on to the zone level; all other club-level participants will receive $25.
Zone-level winners will receive $150; region-level winners $250, and the 15 District level winners will receive a $4,500 scholarship and move on to the Area-level contest. Four Area-level winners will each receive a $6,500 scholarship. The winner at the MD4 finale will receive an additional $10,000 scholarship.
According to the Lions Club, scholarship winners must be enrolled in an accredited two or four year college or university or to any other school approved by Lions 4th District Student Speakers Foundation, Inc., and will have up to seven years to complete their education.
