CALIFORNIA CITY — There is an excessive heat warning in effect from Wednesday 11:00 a.m. until Monday 9:00 p.m.
In a press release, Tuesday the California City Fire Department warned of dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 111 to 117 degrees during afternoon hours throughout the Kern County desert regions. Nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to 86 to 81 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service, this type of hot weather is rare.
The cooling center will be opened at the Strata Center in Central Park from 1 pm to 8 pm and Dial-a-Ride services will be available at 760-373-8665.
A statement from the California City Fire Department:
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911!
