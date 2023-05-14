The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle, 15800 block of N Street, Vehicle Theft, H Street and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 2800 block of Corona Ave.
2nd – Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, 15300 block of Myer Road and Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, 2300 block of Hwy. 58.
3rd – Possession of Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, I Street and Vehicle Theft; Trailer, 3400 block of Camelot Blvd.
4th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15300 block of Carol Street.
5th – Battery on Peace Officer, 2700 block of Corona Ave. and Assist other Department, Sierra Hwy.
6th - Assault on Person, 2300 block of Hwy. 58.
7th – 2 calls for Battery on Person, 15600 block of Sierra Hwy, Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 15600 block of Sierra Hwy, Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, 1500 block of Barstow Road and Battery on School Employee, 15700 block of O Street.
9th – Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, 15900 block of L Street and Battery on Person, 15900 block of O Street.
10th – Battery on Person, 16100 block of H Street and Assault w/Firearm on Person, 1500 block of Barstow Road.
12th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2000 block of Panamint Street.
13th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy
14th - Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 15900 block of Sierra Hwy, Vehicle Theft, 16900 block of Hwy. 58 and Vehicle Theft, 16000 block of H Street
16th - Battery on Person, 16900 block of Hwy. 58 and 2 calls for Missing Person, 3400 block of Douglas Avenue.
17th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 16100 block of H Street.
18th – Battery on Person, 3400 block of Oak Creek Road.
22nd – Inflict Injury upon a Child, 2800 block of Corona Avenue
28th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 16900 block of Ganesha Street, Burglary: 1st Degree, 1500 block of Barstow Road and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1500 block of Barstow Road.
30th - Attempted Murder, 16100 block of H Street, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 16300 block of Sierra Hwy, Murder, 15900 block of H Street and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15900 block of Edwin Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.