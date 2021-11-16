The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of Oct. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
47-year old Brenda G. Meza was arrested on Oct. 2nd on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
30-year old Luis F. Ramirez-Lopez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 3rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
51-year old Raul Banuelos was arrested on Oct. 4h on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges; he was arrested again on Oct. 5th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
29-year old Rachel Lujan-Howlingwolf was arrested on Oct. 6th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
40-year old Arthur Perez was arrested on Oct. 8th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and It is Unlawful for any Person w/Reckless Disregard for Safety of Another to Discharge or Attempt to Discharge a Firearm in a School Zone.
32-year old Deborah Smithweathers and 22-year old Devon Pantel were arrested on Oct. 9th on Suspicion of Receive Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
32-year old Ronni Hales was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Oct. 10th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
27-year old Joseph A. Johnson was arrested on Oct. 12th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
22-year old Josiah Stiff was arrested in San Bernardino County (Ontario Police) on Oct. 13th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence; he was arrested again on Oct. 26th on Suspicion of Resist Officer or Attempt to Deter/Prevent Public Officer from performing their Duty.
71-year old Mark L. Morze was arrested in Ventura County (Moore Park CHP) on Oct. 14th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
19-year old Johnny M. Esparza was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Oct. 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
35-year old Bennie T. Locke was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Oct. 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
51-year old Mynor A. Paz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Oct. 25th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
41-year old Jose Vargas was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on Oct. 26th on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
29-year old Cortney Gunderson was arrested on Oct. 28th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Battery on Person, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Intoxicated in Public.
47-year old Jose A. Lopez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 29th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
34-year old Erika Lou Zimmerman was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 29th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License and Hit and Run Resulting in Injury.
35-year old Suzanne Da Silva and 52-year old Anna Tatum were arrested on Oct. 31st on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.