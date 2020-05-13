EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE — Aircraft from the 412th Test Wing will conduct a flyover for the local Aerospace Valley community on Thursday, May 14.
The flyover is in honor of and to show gratitude to the front-line health care workers helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The flyover is our way of showing our gratitude to health care workers, first responders, and others on the frontlines in our combined fight against COVID-19,” said Col. Matthew Higer, commander, 412th Test Wing. “We wish everyone to stay safe and healthy during these times, and for those that are affected, a speedy recovery.”
“The flyover will utilize excess flight time on one of the Wing’s mission essential sorties and will fly over the following locations beginning at approximately 11 a.m.: the Lancaster City Hall and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station on Lancaster Blvd., Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Medical Offices, Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale City Hall and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station, Palmdale Regional Medical Center before returning to Edwards.”
Residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event. They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals, and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.
Later this year, Edwards plans to host the 2020 Aerospace Valley Air Show scheduled for October 10-11, 2020.
We welcome and encourage viewers to tag us on social media in photos and videos of the formation with the hashtags #EdwardsAirForceBase, #AirForceSalutes, #TheCenteroftheAerospaceTestingUniverse, and #tcotatu
For more information, please call the 412th Test Wing Public Affairs Office, Edwards Air Force Base, (661) 277-3510 or (661) 494-2204.
