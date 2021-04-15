ROSAMOND — Signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine shot was simple enough. Visit the MyTurn.ca.gov website, go through the gauntlet of questions, including name, address, age and any medical information.
I made the decision to get vaccinated after Gov. Gavin Newsom accelerated the time table expanding eligibility to all adults 16 years and older. I saw it as a responsible choice because of my field and dealing with community members.
I settled on Friday, April 9 at Hummel Community Center in Rosamond, the only site eligible for me at the time. They list the Pfizer vaccine was the one to be administered.
Friday rolls around and I do the proper thing: eat breakfast — eggs, bacon, a waffle and coffee — pack a few bottles of water and hit the road.
Arriving at the Hummel Community Center, it’s 9:30 a.m. and the line is already halfway down the sidewalk to the small dumpster enclosure. The doors won’t open until 10 a.m.
Everyone is masked up — a requirement at the site — and maintaining some distance from one another.
It’s already 70 degrees, a sign of a warm spring to come. One of the security attendants at the site is walking up and down the line, greeting the people politely and directing folks to the end of the line. The line steadily grows, wrapping around the building even before the 10 a.m. mark begins.
By 10:11 a.m., the line hasn’t started moving. At one point, one of the site staff comes out, lets people know of a delay without clear qualifiers, only that “the vaccine needs to be prepared just right."
“Once the doors open, the line will move relatively quickly,” was the assurance.
The line starts moving at 10:20 a.m.
The site attendants ask people whether they’re here for their first or second vaccine shot. If it’s their second, please have their vaccine card ready along with proof of ID. If it’s your first, have your ID handy to verify you’ve made an appointment.
From the door, I’m escorted inside. The hall has been divided in to two sections: the right side set up with several stations for nurses to administer the shot, the left for people waiting 15 to 30 minutes and being monitored for any noticeable side effects.
One of the site staff leads me to a station, tells me to stand on a red ‘X’ while a woman verifies my ID and appointment. Off to the side, I note a table labeled “Moderna.” Turns out, there was a switch up and the Moderna vaccine was the one being administered.
The Federal Drug Administration has authorized emergency use for three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson — and their overall effect is providing protection against a virus that caused a pandemic and has been responsible for more than 600,000 deaths in the U.S. over the course of a year, including 60,000 in California alone.
But each vaccine is different. Pfizer, for example, is the only one allowed to be administered to people 16 years and older; the other two are set at 18 years or older. The J&J shot, on the other hand, provides a ‘one and done’ solution. The other two require a follow up shot to provide full protection from the virus.
Moderna requires a full month between shots, so my original April 30 second-shot appointment was pushed back to May 7. A small inconvenience, but an acceptable one.
The station attendant goes over a series of questions about my health and whether I’ve received the vaccine before as well as a disclaimer about possible side effects. Site reactions observed range from pain, tenderness and swelling of in the lymph nodes of the injected arm and general side effects range from fatigue and headaches to muscle and joint paints, chills, nausea, fever.
I was provided my vaccine card and a Moderna vaccine fact sheet detailing what to do if a person experiences a severe allergic reaction, including contacting a doctor or hospital. The info sheet also warns side effects can manifest between a few minutes to an hour after an injection.
I get my shot at 10:35 a.m., no muss, no fuss, just the standard brief prick from the needle. The staff was overall very polite and professional.
I’m directed toward the waiting area, with staff routinely wiping down seats after people were excused. I was directed to wait 15 minutes, so I read over the info sheet provided to me: side effects, severe allergic reactions, reminders to get your second shot because the first shot only provides partial protection from the 2019 novel coronavirus.
At the front of the waiting area, two staff members are constantly setting or monitoring timers. Small groups or parts of a row are excused at a time.
Other than the sore spot, there was no signs of the aforementioned side effects. I was invited to leave around 10:50 a.m., and upon leaving through another set of doors, found myself running into the back end of the line, wrapped around the building like oddly coiled snake.
The drive home to California City, another scenario all together. I felt my left arm begin to tighten, some small body aches. As the day progressed, I found myself getting a small headache, began to get tired as if having been up all the previous night, and a loss of appetite.
I go to bed early. By the next day, most of the effects have subsided, though the arm is still sore. I remove the bandage placed the previous day, the injected area having since healed.
