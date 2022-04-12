On Friday, April 8, 2022 the Kern County Sheriff's Office Critical Incident Review Board convened to consider the use of force in the officer-involved shooting on the 26500 block of Nudgent Street in Boron, CA on March 4, 2022.
After reviewing all the facts involved in this case, the Critical Incident Review Board determined the use of force used in this incident was within departmental policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.