DECEDENT'S NAME:   Steven Norris

CASE #: C01371-22      

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Simi Valley, CA

AGE:  53 years old

TYPE OF CASE: Off-Highway Vehicle Fatality

DATE OF INCIDENT: April 18, 2022

TIME OF INCIDENT: 0005 hours

LOCATION: George Boulevard and Poran Court, California City

DATE OF DEATH: April 18, 2022

TIME OF DEATH: 0005 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California City Police Department

DETAILS: Steven Norris was the operator of an off-highway vehicle that overturned at the above-mentioned location. He was declared deceased at the scene from his injuries.

COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: California City Police Department

PHONE: (760) 373-8606

 

