DECEDENT'S NAME: Steven Norris
CASE #: C01371-22
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Simi Valley, CA
AGE: 53 years old
TYPE OF CASE: Off-Highway Vehicle Fatality
DATE OF INCIDENT: April 18, 2022
TIME OF INCIDENT: 0005 hours
LOCATION: George Boulevard and Poran Court, California City
DATE OF DEATH: April 18, 2022
TIME OF DEATH: 0005 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California City Police Department
DETAILS: Steven Norris was the operator of an off-highway vehicle that overturned at the above-mentioned location. He was declared deceased at the scene from his injuries.
COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: California City Police Department
PHONE: (760) 373-8606
