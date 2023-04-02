Mojave Community Queens crowned for 2023

MOJAVE - The community of Mojave said goodbye to their 2022 community queens as the new court was crowned; the pageant took place inside the Mojave Jr. Sr. High School gym on March 26th and began at approximately 2pm.
The 2022 Mojave Community queens took to the stage in song and dance along with the 2023 contestants then after the judges tallied their scores, the queens did their final walk before the new court was crowned.
The 2023 Mojave community queens are: Tiny Miss Selena Ramirez, Little Miss Miah Ramirez, Young Miss Penelope Galindo, Jr. Miss Jenna Cambaliza, Teen Miss Reyanna Williams and Miss Rhaylene Joaquin; the 2022 outgoing queens are: Tiny Miss Marielena (2023 Tiny Miss AV), Little Miss Kyla, Young Miss Caylee, Jr. Miss Addison (2023 Jr. Miss AV) and Miss Vanessa.
"The 2022 Mojave queens represented our town with grave and pride this year; you all worked hard to spread love and kindness and we're so incredibly proud of each of you. Thank you for all your dedication and time this year, we're so sad to say goodbye but we can't wait to see what you all continue to accomplish" the pageant directors wrote on their Facebook page.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to thank the Mojave Community Queens Pageant committee for sharing this delightful event with us and Facebook, the 2022 Mojave Community Queens for representing Mojave and welcome the 2023 Mojave Community Queens; we hope all of you have a splendid year.
