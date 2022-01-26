CALIFORNIA CITY – The city council hears a report from consultant group Interwest, on how Cal City can amend industrial development standards.
During a regular council meeting Jan. 25 Interwest’s Paul Junker, who has been serving as an interim city planner, said he met with several developers in the area who shared their concerns about getting their projects through the planning department.
The planning department has about 45 projects in its backlog, and is short staffed, stranding many developers in the middle of the building process with little information on how to get back on track.
One of the main complaints coming from developers is how many improvements are required on new developments. Currently, new projects are required to complete a half-section of road, add curbs, sidewalks, streetlights, and a drainage system.
Junker says some of these requirements are more of a hassle to developers, than a benefit for the city.
“There are not a lot of reasons to require curb, gutters and sidewalks,” Junker said. “Typically, developers are not required to build road that’s not touching their building.”
Instead, he proposed requiring any major improvements at occupancy, and that new projects build a 24-foot all-whether road three years following occupancy.
Because many of these development requirements are written into the municipal code, the council will have to go through public hearings and notices to make any changes.
Junker proposed it would take about three months to get the new standards into the municipal code. Council members said they were worried three months was taking too long and could increase the backlog of projects. They are expected to get an update on the timeline at the next meeting.
Staffing shortages in planning were also addressed. Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose brought the council classifications for a planning and community development director, associate planner and an assistant planner. During Interwest’s last report to the council, they recommended the council focus on getting a community development director first.
“Most immediate is the need for a director to provide leadership over both the planning and building divisions,” the staff report read. “The need is for a hands-on position with background in planning and land use.”
Ambrose said she compared the salaries of city planners in nearby cities and raised the numbers some to be competitive in the job field. Proposed was $46.20 to $58.96 per hour for the planning and community development director. The associate planner salary proposed was $30.01 to $38.31, and the assistant planner was $28.58 to $36.48.
The council asked for more details on what each position would entail, and agreed to wait until the next meeting for more information.
