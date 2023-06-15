Lancaster, CA – The Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center Fair organizers are excited to
announce additional entertainment to the 2023 AV Fair Concert Series presented by the City
of Lancaster and the City of Palmdale. The iconic rock and roll band STYX will be headlining
the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena Stage on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The
progressive '70s pop and soft rock and roll band STYX whose musical hits include Lady, Time
on My Hands, Come Sail Away, Renegade, and numerous other top forty hits, will entertain
rock and rollers of all ages. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at avfair.com.
As previously announced, country artists Randy Houser and Rodney Atkins will perform on
opening night of fair, Friday, September 22. Clint Black and special guest Ned LeDoux will
perform on Monday, September 25. Additional concert announcements, including dates and
times, will be announced in the next couple of weeks. Concert seating is limited, and fans are
encouraged to purchase concert tickets early.
AV Fair & Event Center Board of Director President Angie Hughes commented, "Thanks to the
tremendous generosity of our sponsors, community partners, vendors, and hundreds of
volunteers, this year's fair, themed "A Barn Good Time," is shaping up to be one of the most
exciting and engaging fairs on record. We all look forward to spending time with old friends
and making new ones at our beloved AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival.”
Businesses and individuals interested in participating in the 2023 Antelope Valley Fair &
Alfalfa Festival can view home arts/exhibit applications, vendor applications, and sponsorship
information online at avfair.com.
