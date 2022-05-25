Tags
- Geography Of California
- Committees
- Board Of Supervisors
- Kern County Board Of Supervisors
- Legislatures
- Kern
- Mountain Communities Of The Tejon Pass
- Kern Lake
- Supervisory Board
- Uc San Diego
- Chairman
- Greenfield Walking Group
- Public Health Laboratory
- Leticia Perez
- Zack Scrivner
- Kern Law Enforcement Association
- No. 35 Am
- Www.kerncounty.com/careers
- Supervisor
- Automotive Parts Storekeeper
- Community Service Organization Behavioral Health Programs Inc.
- Residential Substance Use Services
- Frank Lee
- Housing Authority Of Kern County
- Kern County Sheriff’s Office
- County Administrative Office
- Reading
- Capk
- Legislative Leadership Award
- Mike Maggard
- Special Treatment Education
- Assistant
- Sheriff
- Outpatient Substance Use Treatment Services
- No. 32 Am
- No. 42 Am
- Alcohol
- Uc San
- American Health Llc
- Ally Soper Chief Communications Officer
- Drug Abuse Inc.
- Regular Board
- Kern County Fire Department
- Phillip Peters
- Senior Tree Trimmer
- No. 40 Am
- California Department Of Parks And Recreation
- David Couch
- Crestwood Behavioral Health Inc.
- Laundry Services
- Kern County Hispanic Commission On Alcohol
- General Public Comment
- Prevention Services Inc.
- M Street Navigation Center
- Aide
- Kern County Hispanic Commission
- California
- No. 41 Am
- Stock Clerk
- Superintendent
- Grant Funded Equipment
- Gang Violence Inc.
- Tree Trimmer
- Community Action Partnership
- No. 39 Am
- College Community Services
- Tarzana Treatment Centers Inc.
- Technician
- Steps
- Python
- First 5 Kern
- Outpatient Narcotic Treatment Services
- Bridge Program
- Covenant Community Services Inc.
- Adult Transitional Residential Treatment Services
- Kern County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
-
76°
Clear
-
California City, CA (93505)
Today
Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 96F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 59F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 26, 2022 @ 1:34 am
- Full Forecast
-
Latest News
- Rosamond area Crime Data Report for April
- Board Of Supervisors Meeting Review May 24, 2022
- The California Highway Patrol, Mojave Area to conduct a DUI Sobriety / Driver License Checkpoint
- KERN COUNTY VOTERS
- OFFICIAL DROP BOXES
- Boron Farmer's Market coming Soon
- East Kern County Teams battle for CIF Championship
- Around Kern County Episode 25
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- McCarthy, Garcia, and Obernolte Secure $10.2 Million for the AFRL Rocket Lab at Edwards Air Force Base
- Rosamond area Arrests for April
- Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner Part One of a Two-part Interview
- The California Highway Patrol, Mojave Area to conduct a DUI Sobriety / Driver License Checkpoint
- Rosamond area Crime Data Report for April
- Kern County Sheriff Investigating Shootings in Rosamond
- Mojave area Arrests for April
- California City area Arrests for April
- Boron Catalytic Converter Etching
- Rosamond area Crime Data Report for April
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.