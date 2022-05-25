The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s May 24, 2022, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.  595335766070000 here

Meeting Highlights

May 24, 2022

Item No. 2 PM session: 

The Board proclaimed May 2022 as Military Appreciation Month in Kern County and presented a Certificate of Recognition honoring Frank Lee, who was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his dedicated service to our country during World War II.

Item No. 3 AM session: 

The Board proclaimed June through July 2022 as the Kern County Library’s Annual Summer Reading Challenge and Lunch at the Library. 

For more information on how to access these programs, please visit: www.kerncountylibrary.org 

Item No. 7 AM session: 

The Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) presented to the Board the successes of the M Street Navigation Center. 

Nearly 140 graduates of M Street have been placed into permanent housing since the program began in May of 2020. 

M Street is a 24-hour facility (owned by Kern County and operated by CAPK) that provides shelter beds, meals, laundry services, medical assessment and pet care to unsheltered individuals who face significant barriers to supportive housing care. 

Beginning next month, M Street will add a safe camping and parking program to their facility, which will provide an alternative location for people experiencing homelessness to live as opposed to dwelling in public spaces. 

The safe camping and parking program is part of Kern County’s Strategic Mitigation Plan to reduce homelessness in our community by providing a gateway for people experiencing homelessness to enter the M Street Navigation Center through engaging them in a variety of services from local providers.    

For more information, watch CAPK’s entire presentation here: https://youtu.be/IU5aIj5q0os 

Item No. 8 AM session: 

Supervisor David Couch announced Kern County received a Legislative Leadership Award from the California Association of Recreation and Park Districts for the County’s use of CARES Act funding. 

Kern County was the only county in California to share this funding with special districts.  

Item No. 14 AM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with First 5 Kern to provide fiscal support for the Help Me Grow program initiative from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. 

This program, tied to the national Help Me Grow initiative, uses screenings to detect developmental and behavioral delays in local children and successfully link them to appropriate interventions and services within Kern County.

Items No. 15 – 16 AM session: 

The Board approved agreements with Special Treatment Education and Prevention Services, Inc. dba STEPS, Community Service Organization Behavioral Health Programs, Inc., and Kern County Hispanic Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Inc. to provide outpatient substance use treatment services through June of 2025. 

Item No. 18 AM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with Crestwood Behavioral Health, Inc. to provide adult transitional residential treatment services through the Bridge Program through June 30 of 2027.  

Items No. 20 – 22 AM session: 

The Board approved agreements with College Community Services, Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc., and American Health, LLC to provide outpatient substance use treatment services for adults residing in Kern County outlying areas, residential substance use services, and outpatient narcotic treatment services, investing more than $11 million of State, Federal, and Discretionary revenue into behavioral health and recovery resources for Kern County residents.  

Item No. 32 AM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies to provide job training for Kern County residents in the Programming with Python program from through May of 2023. 

Item No. 35 AM session: 

The Board approved the Kern County Fire Department’s request to purchase Fiscal Year 2019 Homeland Security grant funded equipment to aid in their resources to protect and serve our community. 

Item No. 39 AM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with the Community Action Partnership of Kern for mentoring services through its Positive Youth Development Services program through June of 2023.  

Item No. 40 AM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with the Housing Authority of Kern County for the provision of rental assistance for Welfare to Work Family Stabilization clients through June of 2025.  

Item No. 41 AM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with Covenant Community Services, Inc. for administration of the Transitional Housing Program-Plus for former foster care youth who have aged out of the system through June of 2023. 

Item No. 42 AM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with Kern County Superintendent of Schools for Community Based Child Abuse Prevention and Children’s Trust Fund Services through June of 2027.

Item No. 29 PM session: 

The Board voted to contribute $500 to Latina Leaders to support leadership programs and cultural enrichment and informational workshops.

Item No. 30 PM session: 

The Board voted to contribute $500 to Greenfield Walking Group to support Rexland Acres Community fun run event and $1,500 to Mothers Against Gang Violence Inc., to support the 500 Women March Against Gang Violence.

Item No. 31 PM session: 

The Board voted to contribute $1,500 to Honor Flight Kern County to assist in honoring Kern County veterans.

Item No. 35 PM session: 

The Board approved the County Administrative Office’s request to accept and implement the State of California Department of Parks and Recreation 2018 Parks Bond Act Per Capita Grant Program for Hart Memorial Park Children’s Adventure Play Area Project. 

Item No. 42 PM session: 

The Board approved a salary range adjustment for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Aide position from range 51.1 to 55.6 effective June of 2022. 

Item No. 43 PM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with Kern Law Enforcement Association to provide a one-time step advancement for twenty-six Deputy Sheriffs, effective June of 2022. 

Item No. 44 PM session: 

The Board approved salary range adjustments for Automotive Parts Storekeeper from range 50.9 to 51.6, Legal Process Technician from range 50.9 to 51.2, Public Health Laboratory Assistant I from range 48.9 to 49.2, Tree Trimmer from range 50.9 to 51.4, Senior Tree Trimmer from range 52.9 to 53.4, and Stock Clerk II from range 50.9 to 51.6, effective June of 2022.   

The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for June 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. 

Information Provided By: Ally Soper
Chief Communications Officer Kern County Administrative Office

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.