DECEDENT’S NAME: Anna Marie Hester 

CASE #: 2023-01304

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Mojave, CA

AGE: 34 years

TYPE OF CASE: Homicide  

DATE OF INCIDENT: April 30, 2023

TIME OF INCIDENT: 2321 hours

LOCATION: 16000 block of H Street, Mojave

DATE OF DEATH: April 30, 2023

TIME OF DEATH: 2321 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

DETAILS:  On April 30, 2023 at 2321 hours, Anna Marie Hester was shot by another in the 16000 block of H Street, in Mojave. She was declared deceased at the scene from her injuries. A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.

COMMENTS: Next of Kin was notified.

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

PHONE: (661) 487-4553

 

