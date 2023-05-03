DECEDENT’S NAME: Anna Marie Hester
CASE #: 2023-01304
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Mojave, CA
AGE: 34 years
TYPE OF CASE: Homicide
DATE OF INCIDENT: April 30, 2023
TIME OF INCIDENT: 2321 hours
LOCATION: 16000 block of H Street, Mojave
DATE OF DEATH: April 30, 2023
TIME OF DEATH: 2321 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
DETAILS: On April 30, 2023 at 2321 hours, Anna Marie Hester was shot by another in the 16000 block of H Street, in Mojave. She was declared deceased at the scene from her injuries. A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.
COMMENTS: Next of Kin was notified.
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
PHONE: (661) 487-4553
