MOJAVE - The Mojave Air and Space Port is the palce to be if you're looking for fun and adventure; the event will be held on June 17th at Rutan Field and will take place from 10am to 2pm. A guest speaker will be giving a presentation titled "Where is My @#$% & Flying Car"
Mr. Kriegh who works as an engineer at Scaled Composites and a test pilot for about 30-years will be the featured speaker. He's also a model builder and has been all his life.
Mr. Kriegh has been a structural analyst and romote control test pilot while at Scaled and has analyzed the structures of different types of flying, composite aircraft due to Scaled's record of pruducing an average of one new flying aircraft per year; his most notiable project was being structural lead for Burt Rutans "SpaceShip ne" which is the first privately funded manned spacecraft that won the Ansair X-Prize in 2004. The original SpaceShip One is proudly displayed at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, a replica is also displayed inside the EAA Aviation Museum and in Legacy Park at Mojave Air and Space Port at "Rutan Field".
Mr. Kreigh has worked on the StratoLauch Program, several works at Scaled Composites and Sierra Technical Services 5th Generation Arial Target; during his free time, he has also been constructing his dream project - a 190-MPH 2-place roadable aircraft.
Seating for the presentation is limited and anyone wishing to attend should RSVP info@mojavemuseum.org; they're asking that if you reserve a seat, please plan to attend.
Plane Crazy Saturday is sponsored by Mojave Air and Space Port, AeroTech News, StratoLaunch, the Rosamond News, Scaled Composites, Golden Queen Mine, Golden Flight Museum, the Loop Community Newspaper, Karl's Hardware of Boron, Mojave and Rosamond, the Voyager Restaurant and Thom Lapworth - Civ/Mil Support.
