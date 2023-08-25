Desert Song Foursquare Church hosted its yearly Backpack Giveaway on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 6 – 8 pm. Several hundred backpacks filled with school supplies were given away to students K – 12th grade. Participants also received a free sack dinner and snow cone. Volunteers from Desert Song, The Hub Youth Group, and Young Life High Desert came together to make this event possible for our community.
Desert Song Foursquare Church is located at 20849 Hacienda Blvd in California City. Service times are Sundays at 10am and Wednesdays at 6:30pm. The Hub Youth Group (Middle & High School Students) meets on Tuesday evenings from 5-7pm. For more information about Desert Song visit our website at www.desertsongchurch.org or call 760.338.3633.
