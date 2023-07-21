California City council members must come up with a new plan for funding after the city loses its major source of revenue when the special parcel tax measures expires next year.
The special tax measure was voted in by the public in 2018, and has kept the city afloat in keeping up with expenses as it has represented a significant portion of the city’s annual income.
In July 2024, the measure will expire, leaving council members tasked with considering new tax measure as it has done for the past several decades.
Under the special tax measure, property owners paid a maximum of $182.50 per parcel each year. In addition, provisions were made to reduce this amount on an annual basis using a formula that accounts for increases in revenue from sales, property and cannabis industry taxes.
The most recent levy was set in August at $146 per parcel.
When first introduced, supporters of the special tax did so with the assumption that the cannabis industry in California City would continue to flourish, and that by 2024 when the special tax measure expires, the cannabis industry would generate enough annual revenue to support the city’s coffers.
However, due to hurdles cannabis growers faced trying to launch their businesses, the revenue realized by the city was not what council members thought it would be.
Earlier this year, council members began exploring new revenue options once the special tax expires. The city’s police and fire officials suggested the city bring in an outside consultant and draft a new measure and start the campaign process to get it passed by this time next year.
On July 17, acting City Manager Inge Elmes provided council members information on a nationally recognized consulting firm, the Lew Edwards Group, for public engagement and communication services and the estimated costs.
According to Elmes, the firm would oversee an opinion research and help draft a measure and develop a strategic plan that would include digital media. Elmes suggested the measure be placed on the March primary to reduce election costs and have a plan in place before the special tax measure expires.
Police Chief Jesse Hightower was in support of hiring the outside consultant which would cost the city an estimated $95,000 based on Elmes’ proposed outline.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith, however, said he felt the cost was too high, and preferred the council members do the footwork themselves by conducting their own public polls and save the city this fee.
“I think this (proposal) is premature, and I think it’s a lot of money,” Smith said.
Council member Jim Creighton replied by saying, “I wouldn’t know how to go about polling people. These people are professionals.”
Other council members also voiced their support of hiring the consulting firm in an effort to get a new special tax measure passed on the first attempt as historically other measures have required more than one election to pass.
Smith said the city should consider holding its own election in November to prevent public safety employees from leaving due to an uncertain future in funding. But, this would come at an even greater cost.
Said Smith, “I think we’re going to see an exodus of good police officers and good firefighters if we wait that long.”
The council concluded by agreeing to invite the Lew Edwards Group to the next regular council member before making a decision.
