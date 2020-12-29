MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit, which has launch facilities at Mojave Air And Space Port, announced a new addition to its executive team.
The company named Jim Simpson as its new Chief Strategy Officer on Dec. 7, according to a Virgin Orbit news release.
“With the company rapidly approaching its second launch demonstration and nearing the start of commercial service, Jim’s addition will help the team keep a laser focus on meeting its commercial and government customers’ needs in the dynamic, global market for responsive launch,” the company stated in its news release.
According to Virgin, Simpson comes to the table with an exception career in launch and aerospace industries, working with everything from government to startups.
He recently wrapped up his tenure as the CEO of Saturn Satellite Networks, where he led the evolution of the geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) field by changing the economics for both emerging developing nations and established organizations in the sector. He has also served as CEO of ABS (formerly Asia Broadcast Satellite), and served as the head of strategy for Aerojet Rocketdyne and Boeing Network and Space Systems.
“We’re very excited to have Jim joining Virgin Orbit,” said Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart. “Jim has run satellite companies, pushed the envelope of what can be done with smallsats, charted out exciting paths for some of the nation’s most successful aerospace businesses, and inked some of the biggest deals in commercial and government space history. It is terrific to welcome him to our team.”
According to Virgin, Simpson has already been engaged with the company, having served on its board of directors since May 2019.
“I’m incredibly impressed by the new capability that Virgin Orbit is bringing online. In my career, I’ve had a chance to work with a number of incredible rockets, but there is nothing else that can do what LauncherOne can do in terms of being so mobile and flexible, and bringing so much value to customers,” Simpson said. “That’s unlocking a whole new class of missions, and giving customers both new and old a chance to dream up missions and strategies that simply have never been possible before. At Virgin Orbit, we get the opportunity to work with customers around the world to create incredible new things together. It is such an exciting time for our company and for this industry as a whole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.