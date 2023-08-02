CALIF. CITY- A new Animal Control officer was introduced to the Calif. City Council and members of the public during the Calif. City Council meeting which was held on July 25th; the Calif. City Fire Department also recognized Shift C for heroics in life-saving measures that unfortunately, resulted in the loss of the patient at the hospital.
Under the presentation portion of the meeting, Mayor Kulikoff called upon Calif. City Police Chief Jesse Hightower to come forward and introduce the new animal control officer for the city.
Chief Hightower – So, whenever we have a new family member, I want all the current family members present; officer Smith, can you come forward please? Officer Smith was hired as our new animal control officer; he’s been in the city for over 25 years and enjoys riding dirt bikes, fishing, hiking and spending time with his family. It’s really something outstanding for animal control officers by bringing compassion and humility to the job while seeking constructed and innovative ways to impress the city’s current animal control issues throughout his services and the community since he's been on his job, and we ask the community to be patient with us as training and tactics are still being obtained. So, can you all please, welcome him into the fold and to the community?
After Chief Hightower was finished, Calif. City Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick came forward to recognize C shift.
Chief Kosick - If I could have the department personnel come forward, please. I would like to have all personnel here, but today there's a mixture of shifts. Today C shift is being recognized by citizen nomination. I don't know if that citizen is here, but they were citizen nomination. You are hereby recognized meritoriously for professionalism and dedication, including their empathy and passion. They were shown to the Griffith family on the 26th of April 2023. This occurred on the cardiac arrest call where C shift was on duty. They understand the loss for the family and to the community and they spend their time consoling the family after every event like this; unfortunately, the patient did not survive the medical conditions. Again, they say that the family provided care, and this is something they do every single day. So, in recognition of your service, we commend your efforts and continued service to our community; thank you brothers.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith had a few words to say to the crew of C shift and this is what he said, “This is nothing new for our firefighters and what you guys do on a daily basis. The workday in this individual's life and the loss of her husband, you were observed by a nurse with 40 years of ICU experience. He commented on your professionalism and your precision and unfortunately, resulted in the loss of life, not because you guys didn't do your very best for 30 minutes. So, this is every day for you guys, but I want to thank you personally for what you did for this dear lady who very much appreciated what you did and knowing that everything was done for her husband; thank you so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.