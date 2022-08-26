The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
50-year old Leon Seymour was arrested on July 1st on Suspicion of Possession of Firearm and Controlled Substances, Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Carrying Concealed Weapon upon Person – Pistol/Revolver/other Firearm, Manufacture/Import/Sale Large Capacity Magazine and Carry Loaded Firearm while in a Class Prohibiting Possession.
40-year old Ivan Aragon was arrested on July 4th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Battery on Person and Threats of Violence.
39-year old Kenneth Hignite was arrested on July 11th on Suspicion of Failure to Appear on Felony Charge, Child Endangerment and Possession of Ammunition.
26-year old Fernando Jimenez was arrested on July 14th on Suspicion of Keep Place to Sell/Use Controlled Substance, Plant/Cultivate/Etc. Marijuana/Hashish and Possess Marijuana for Sale.
36-year old Jonathan Scroggins was arrested on July 14th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
33-year old Jason Paz was arrested on July 15th on Suspicion of Shoplifting, Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
36-year old Devin C. Johnson was arrested in Shasta County (Shasta County Sheriff) on July 17th on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
33-year old Kalen A. White was arrested in Placer County (Placer County Sheriff) on July 18th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
28-year old Sabrina Martinez was arrested on July 26th on Suspicion of Murder, Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Child Endangerment.
24-year old Raul Espinoza was arrested on July 26th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
56-year old Charles Hanson was arrested on July 30th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
28-year old Hope Stacy and 32-year old Michael Stacey were arrested on July 31st on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury.
26-year old Rumaldo Rodriguez and 29-year old Steven Orozco were arrested by Bakersfield Police on July 31st on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Evasion: Wanton Disregard for Safety and Possession of Burglar's Tools; Orozco was also arrested on Suspicion of Shall not Operate Vehicle with Product or Device that Obscures Reading of License Plate.
